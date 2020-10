ST. LOUIS – Save your receipts because Amazon wants to pay you for your shopping data.

A new program allows shoppers to upload their receipts for items they’ve bought at non-Amazon stores. Once a consumer has uploaded ten receipts in one month they get a $10 credit to Amazon or they can choose to donate the money.

Amazon says it will use the data to know what consumers are buying to improve its own product selection. It will also help brands better target their ads.