Update: Amber Alert Canceled after 6-month-old child from Hillsdale MO found safe

11:51pm UPDATE: Authorities confirmed just before midnight Wednesday that the child has been found and is safe. No further information was released.

ORIGINAL STORY:

HILLSDALE, MO – Just before 11 p.m. Wednesday night an Amber Alert was issued for a missing 6-month-old male child taken Erick Avenue from Hillsdale, Missouri. Police say a 38-year-old Eaton Hill took the child from a residence in Hillsdale and placed him into a trash bag. The suspect may be en route to an address on Laredo Avenue in St. Louis County.

Eaton Hill

The suspect is believed to be driving a black 2012 Toyota Camry with Missouri license plate: DL6C3Z.

If you have seen Mr. Hill or the Toyota Camry, please call the Hillsdale Police Department at 314-381-0527 or call 911.