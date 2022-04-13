FERGUSON, Mo. — An Amber Alert has been issued for a 1-year-old girl after a domestic dispute in Ferguson.

Police said the suspect, 33-year-old Joseph Gilliam, abducted Jalanah Gilliam after assaulting a woman in the 10800 block of West Florissant around 9:45 p.m. Wednesday.

According to police, the woman was either pushed or jumped from a vehicle they were in. The suspect allegedly ditched that car and got into another vehicle with the child.

Gilliam is armed with an unknown weapon. Police said he was driving a black Chrylser, but no plate information is available. He’s wearing black clothing.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call 911 or the Ferguson Police Department at 314-522-3100.