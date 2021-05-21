AMBER Alert issued for missing 9-year-old Wayne County girl

WAYNE COUNTY, Ill. – The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office issued an AMBER Alert for 9-year-old Alli MatthewsFriday evening.

Police say she was taken by Teresa A. Hill from her home at 313 Washington St.

Alli was last seen in a blue night gown and pink shoes by her father around 6:45 p.m. at her home.

Alli is described as being 4 feet tall and 90 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair.

Hill is described as being 59-years-old, around 5 feet tall, and 190 pounds with blue eyes and blonde hair.

The suspect’s car is a teal 2012 Ford Focus with the Indiana license plate 290RVI.

Anyone with information should call police.