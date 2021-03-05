Amber Alert issued after mother and two children found dead – Police searching for suspect

News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

FLORISSANT, Mo. – St. Louis County Police found a mother and her two children suffering from gunshot wounds Thursday at around 11:30 pm in the 4800 block of Lockwig Trail. The woman was 34-years-old and the two children were 13 and six years old. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

An Amber alert was issued for a one-year-old girl after police discovered the murders. Her name is Zoe Page Hurst McCulley. She has been found safe and appears to be uninjured.  But, the child has been taken to the hospital for evaluation. 

Bobby McCulley III, 35, is accused of abducting the child. This appears to be a parental abduction. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says that he may be driving a silver 2010 Dodge Charger with Missouri plate ID ZC6T3V and was last seen at around 2:30 am.

Please call 911 or the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 if you have any information about McCulley’s location or this incident.

Share this story

About FOX 2 News

FOX 2 and KPLR 11 in St. Louis cover the news in Missouri and Illinois. There are over 68 hours of live news and local programming on-air each week. Our website and live video streams operate 24/7. Download our apps for alerts and follow us on social media for updates in your feed.

President Harry Truman said: “It is amazing what you can accomplish if you do not care who gets the credit.” That spirit is alive and well at Fox 2. Our teamwork is on display each and every day.

Our news slogan is: “Coverage You Can Count On.” We quite frankly are too busy to worry about who gets the credit. Our main concern is serving the viewer.

We go where the stories take us. Whether it be Washington, D.C when a Belleville man opened fire during a congressional baseball game practice or to Puerto Rico where local Ameren crews restored power after more than 5 months in the dark.

Coverage You Can Count On means “Waking up your Day” with our top-rated morning show. From 4:00 am-10:00 am we are leading the way with breaking news. But our early morning crew also knows how to have some fun! Our strong commitment to the communities we serve is highlighted with our Friday neighborhood shows.

Our investigative unit consists of three reporters. Elliott Davis focuses on government waste, Chris Hayes is our investigative reporter, and Mike Colombo is our consumer reporter. They work in unison with the news department by sharing resources and ideas.

We continue to cover breaking news aggressively and relied on our seasoned journalists to make a difference with the stories we covered. The shooting of Arnold Police Officer Ryan O’Connor is just one example of that. Jasmine Huda was the only reporter who had exclusive access to the O’Connor family during his amazing rehabilitation in Colorado.

Last, but certainly not least, FOX 2 and KPLR 11 are committed to covering local politics. We host debates among candidates and have the most extensive presidential election coverage. Our commitment to politics isn’t just during an election year. We produce two political shows that air every weekend.

Popular

Latest News

More News