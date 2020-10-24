Amber Alert issued for two Kansas girls abducted by their father

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. – An Amber Alert has been issued for a 7-year-old girl and a 3-year-old girl who the Missouri State Highway Patrol said were abducted by their father in Leavenworth, Kansas Saturday.

MSHP said they are traveling in a black 2008 Honda Accord with a Kansas license plate, plate number 266MXB. Authorities said the suspect’s vehicle was stopped for an unrelated traffic stop on Highway 169 near the Oklahoma Border at about 12:35 p.m. The girls were in the vehicle. It is now believed Jackson may be traveling in Oklahoma, Texas, or Arkansas.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation asks that anyone who sees either missing child, the suspect or suspect’s vehicle call 911 immediately or 1-800-KS-CRIME if someone has any more information.

The Highway Patrol said the Leavenworth Kansas Sheriff’s Office received a call from a residence in the 14900 block of Hillside Road Saturday at about 1:16 p.m. The deputies who responded to the scene found two young men dead inside of the residence.

Nora Jackson, 7, has blonde shoulder length hair and a slender build. Aven Jackson, 3, has blonde shoulder length hair and a slender build.

Highway Patrol said Donny Jackson, 40, is the girls’ father. He has long brown hair with slight red color and a full beard. He is about 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs about 190 pounds. He has blue eyes.