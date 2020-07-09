Amber alert – Missouri siblings headed to Mexico and may be in danger, police say

MCDONALD COUNTY, Mo. – The Missouri State Highway Patrol has issued an amber alert for a vehicle from the southwest portion of the state. They are searching for a missing 8-year-old and 4-year-old from Southwest City, Missouri. They are identified as Genesis Padron and Samuel Padron.

They were last seen with 35-year-old Hilda Melendez. She is 5’3″ tall, 130 lbs, and has brown hair.

Police say that Melendez is a non-custodial parent. She assaulted a person who was watching the children and took them from their home.

Melendez is believed to be driving a red Ford Flex with license plate ID: RA1J1L. The suspect’s mother, Betty, may also be in the vehicle.

Police believe they may be traveling to Mexico. Authorities believe the children are in danger.

Genesis Padron

Samuel Padron

Ford Flex

