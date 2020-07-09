Amber alert – Missouri siblings headed to Mexico and may be in danger, police say

Breaking News
MCDONALD COUNTY, Mo. – The Missouri State Highway Patrol has issued an amber alert for a vehicle from the southwest portion of the state. They are searching for a missing 8-year-old and 4-year-old from Southwest City, Missouri. They are identified as Genesis Padron and Samuel Padron.

They were last seen with 35-year-old Hilda Melendez. She is 5’3″ tall, 130 lbs, and has brown hair.

Police say that Melendez is a non-custodial parent. She assaulted a person who was watching the children and took them from their home.

Melendez is believed to be driving a red Ford Flex with license plate ID: RA1J1L. The suspect’s mother, Betty, may also be in the vehicle.

Police believe they may be traveling to Mexico. Authorities believe the children are in danger.

The AMBER Alert™ Program is a voluntary partnership between law-enforcement agencies, broadcasters, transportation agencies, and the wireless industry, to activate an urgent bulletin in the most serious child-abduction cases. The goal of an AMBER Alert is to instantly galvanize the entire community to assist in the search for and the safe recovery of the child.

