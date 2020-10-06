Amber alert: Missouri police search for an armed woman threatening a toddler

CARTHAGE, Mo. – The Missouri State Highway Patrol is offering more information about an Amber Alert issued Tuesday morning. A two-year-old girl is named Brexlee Grenlee missing from Carthage, Missouri. She was last seen with 27-year-old Chelsea Nicole Greenlee. Chelsea is believed to be armed and police say she is threatening to harm the child.

The woman and child were in a black Chevrolet 2009 Malibu with Missouri Liscence plate ID: LE5F5G. The vehicle was traveling on Missouri 249 southbound from Webb City.

Police describe as Brexlee black, 35 lbs, 2 ft tall, with brown hair and brown eyes. Chelsea is described as black, having red and purple hair, weighing 135 lbs, 5’11” tall, with brown eyes. She was wearing a black Kansas Jayhawks shirt.

Please call Carthage Police at 417-237-7200 if you have any information in this case.

