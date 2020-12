ST. LOUIS – An ambulance on a call crashed with an SUV just after 2:00 a.m. Friday.

The crash happened at Jefferson and Cass in north St. Louis. Police say the ambulance had its lights and sirens on when it was taking a patient to the hospital.

There were two paramedics, two firefighters and their patient in the ambulance. They all went to the hospital after the crash.

The driver of the SUV also went to the hospital. They are all expected to be okay.

Just after 2 this morning a St Louis Ambulance involved in a crash @ Jefferson Ave and Cass 6 people transported to the hospital Details on Fox2 News in the morning starting at 4am. https://t.co/hYpNkYlrtC pic.twitter.com/5mQZRiMgq1 — FOX 2 Rogue Runner (@RogueRunnerSTL) December 25, 2020