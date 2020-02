ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Bommarito Automotive SkyFOX Helicopter captured images of a school bus accident in north St. Louis. A police report says that someone may have been injured in the accident at the intersection of 13th Street and Clinton. An ambulance could be seen at the scene.

The extent of the injuries are not known at this time. Although first responders were at the intersection, it does not appear to be a very active scene. A secondary school bus has arrived to pick up any students.