IL: 73 deaths/5,057 cases; MO: 14 deaths/1,327 cases. List of St. Louis area coronavirus disruptions
Coronavirus: Facts not Fear; How is it affecting schools, sports, and travel around the world?

Ambulances from across the United States are meeting in New York to fight the coronavirus outbreak

On Monday, Governor Andrew Cuomo asked medical workers in less affected areas to come to New York to contain the outbreak.

"If you don't have a health care crisis in your community, please come help us in New York now," he said. New York would return the favor down the road, he promised.

The city has received all of the 2,500 ventilators promised by the federal government. They are distributing the ventilators along with personal protective equipment including 8,918,000 face masks, 179,328 face shields, 1,570,300 surgical gloves and 476,565 N95 masks.

Still, there are concerns about shortages.

Litton Ambulance Service from Mount Vernon Illinois posted a video of their trucks leaving for New York this morning. They sent FOX 2 this statement today:

“This morning we sent resources to assist as part of AMR’s response to a FEMA request to provide ambulances and emergency medical services personnel to the greater New York area. The crews will be working under the guidance of FEMA, state and local EMS agencies to provide emergency and non-emergency patient services," writes the Litton Ambulance Service. "Keep our crews and all of those affected in your thoughts and prayers."

The New York Fire Department posted a video of all of the ambulances from across the country coming to their aid in a Facebook post.

"Thank you to the approximately 500 EMTs and paramedics who have arrived in New York City from around the country to join us on the front lines of the city's response to COVID-19," writes the New York Fire Department.

On Tuesday, March 31, @nycmayor de Blasio, #FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro, @nycemergencymanagement Commissioner Deanne Criswell and @fema Region II Administrator Tom Von Essen announced a partnership between FEMA and the City to bring 250 more ambulances and approximately 500 more EMTs and paramedics to New York City. These resources will help the City increase capacity for medical transport in between medical sites and assist the FDNY with responding to a record number of medical calls. These ambulances come fully staffed by paramedics and EMTs from around the country.⁣⁣ ⁣ Commissioner Nigro met with the EMTs and paramedics at Fort Totten in Queens, and thanked them for joining us on the front lines in the city’s response to COVID-19. EMS has been responding to a record number of medical emergencies each day – a 50 percent increase over normal daily call volume. FDNY urges New Yorkers to only call 911 if is a true medical emergency. Those who are sick should call a doctor, and can call 311 for help getting connected with a doctor.⁣⁣ ⁣ For more information on how to help keep you and your fellow New Yorkers healthy during this time, visit nyc.gov/coronavirus and text COVID to 692-692 for updates from NYC Emergency Management.

