AMC expects theaters to be ‘fully open’ by July

ST. LOUIS – The world’s largest theater chain says movie fans will be able to see films on the big screen in July.

AMC locations have been shut down since mid-march due to the pandemic.

Last week the movie theater chain released a statement saying it had “substantial doubts about being able to stay afloat.” The company had a net loss of more than $ 2 billion dollars during the first quarter.

AMC will reopen in time for two big releases Christopher Nolan’s “tenet” on July 17 and Disney’s Mulan on July 24.

