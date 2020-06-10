AMC expects theaters to be ‘fully open’ by July

ST. LOUIS – The world’s largest theater chain says movie fans will be able to see films on the big screen in July.

AMC locations have been shut down since mid-march due to the pandemic.

In compliance with local, state, and federal #COVID19 directives, all #AMCTheatres locations are now closed for at least 6-12 weeks. AMC Stubs A-List memberships will be paused automatically during the time AMC theatres are closed. — AMC Theatres (@AMCTheatres) March 17, 2020

Last week the movie theater chain released a statement saying it had “substantial doubts about being able to stay afloat.” The company had a net loss of more than $ 2 billion dollars during the first quarter.

AMC will reopen in time for two big releases Christopher Nolan’s “tenet” on July 17 and Disney’s Mulan on July 24.