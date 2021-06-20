Ameren continues work to restore power after Saturday evening’s severe storms

ST. LOUIS – Powerful storms rolled through the St. Louis region Saturday evening causing power outages to about 38,000 people along with widespread damage.

Ameren Missouri says they have restored service to approximately 25,000 customers.

Crews will continue to work through the day on these repairs and restoring service.

Customers can check on the status of their restoration at Ameren.com or download the free Ameren app for updates as they become available. The safety of our customers, co-workers and communities is our most important concern. Please stay away from downed wires, and if you see a downed wire, please report it to us immediately by calling 800-552-7583.