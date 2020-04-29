Ameren crews restore power for thousands of customers after Tuesday’s storms

CREVE COEUR, Mo. – Bricks exploded from a chimney after a lightning strike hit a home in Creve Coeur Tuesday night. The powerful line of storms that rolled across the area also left some power outages and damage in south St. Louis County.

High winds up to 60 mph leading to a firework show, for some, in south county. Along with physical damage, outages peaked up to 3,200 for Ameren customers last night. There were 100 technicians sent out after damage was done.

It is nice to see people come together to help each other out, even in time of distancing. Ameren Missouri does recommend you stay back from their crews when they are working of course for your safety during the pandemic. If you have outage questions, you can always contact Ameren Missouri here.