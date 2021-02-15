Ameren customers should not expect power outages as blackouts begin in western Missouri

Southwest Power Pool

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Western portions of Missouri are seeing rolling power blackouts. Evergy and Independence Power & Light both announced they would begin to shut off sections of power today. They are trying to conserve energy while customers use more power during the extreme cold snap.

The blackouts began in Kansas City and Springfield this afternoon and thousands of people are having temporary power outages. Each outage is expected to last 30-60 minutes. The rolling blackouts may occur over the next few days if needed.

Ameren Missouri says that their customers should not expect any planned outages. They are monitoring their grid to make sure it is stable and secure. There are only a few power outages reported near the St. Louis area Monday afternoon.

The frigid blast of winter weather across the U.S. also plunged Texas into an unusually icy emergency Monday that knocked out power to more than 2 million people and shut down grocery stores and dangerously snowy roads.

Ameren Missouri says that you should call them at 1-800-552-7583 if damage to power lines or electrical equipment occurs near your home.