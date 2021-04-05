Ameren encourages customers to apply for utility assistance from State Assistance for Housing Relief

Woman worried about financial problems. Jobless or to many bills

ST. LOUIS – As more assistance for renters and those with outstanding utility bills comes to Missouri, Ameren is encouraging its customers to reach out for help.

Renters who have been financially burdened by the pandemic can use the funds from the State Assistance for Housing Relief (SAFHR) program.

Eligible renters could get up to 12 months of their rent and utility bills paid for. That includes up to three months of future rent.

The SAFHR program goes through the Missouri Housing Development Commission.

“We’ve been working closely with the Missouri Housing Development Commission to make sure Ameren Missouri customers have easy access to these funds,” vice president of customer experience for Ameren Missouri Tara Oglesby said.

Click here to apply. Ameren said if the application is approved, the funds will be paid within two to four weeks directly to the landlord or utility company.

For more help with the application call 1-888-471-1029.