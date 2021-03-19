Ameren Illinois extends COVID-19 customer assistance program

SPRINGFIELD Ill. – Ameren Illinois will extend relief measures to customers who have been financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Ameren Illinois COVID-19 Economic Hardship Recovery Program that provides payment options and direct bill payment assistance for customers struggling to pay their energy bills will be extended until June 30.

“It is in the best interest of our customers to take action now while resources are available,” said Richard Mark, chairman, and president, Ameren Illinois. “While there are encouraging signs that the economy is improving and more people are getting back to work, we know some customers need additional time and flexibility on down payments in order to retire past due balances. We’re glad to be able to offer this support.”

He says anyone having difficulty paying their bills is urged to explore additional payment options and apply for funding.

For more information visit: AmerenIllinois.com or call 1-800-755-5000.

Additional Programs:

  • Grants from the Illinois Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) are available to income-qualified customers. For more information on financial guidelines, and to identify an assistance agency in your community, visit HelpIllinoisFamilies.com or call 1-877-411-9276.
  • Middle and moderate-income families who don’t qualify for LIHEAP funds may qualify for assistance. For example, a family of four with a monthly income between $4,367 and $7,642 may be eligible for funding from the Energy Assistance Foundation. See the list of participating agencies by visiting WarmNeighborsCoolFriends.org. 
  • Ameren Illinois allocates $1 million each year for assistance to qualified businesses, military customers, and residential customers through the 2011 Energy Infrastructure Modernization Act.

