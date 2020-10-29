Ameren Missouri announces plans for largest solar facility in company’s history

ST. LOUIS – Ameren Missouri announced their plans to build the largest solar facility in its history Thursday.

A spokesman of Ameren said the proposal is the first clean energy project announcement since the company established a net-zero carbon emissions goal in September.

“Substantial increases in renewable energy generation are at the core of our transformational change toward Ameren’s net-zero carbon emissions,” said Marty Lyons, chairman and president of Ameren Missouri. “This new solar facility, the largest in Ameren Missouri history, is one of many projects we’re pursuing to deliver more clean energy while maintaining the reliability and affordability our customers have come to expect.”

Ameren predicts by this time next year, there will be thousands of solar panels installed near New Florence, Mo. to harness the power of the sun.

The new site will be a six-mega watt solar facility in Montgomery County, an hour west of St. Louis adjacent to Interstate 70.

Ameren said the facility is being built based on the demand of customers subscribed to their Ameren Missouri’s Community Solar program.

The company’s overall goals include reducing carbon emissions 50 percent by 2030, 85 percent by 2040, and net-zero by 2050 based on 2005 levels.

