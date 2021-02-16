Ameren Missouri asks customers to conserve energy during extreme cold

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Ameren Missouri is asking customers to conserve energy as demand spikes during the extreme cold. The electric utility assured customers that there would be no power disruptions on Monday. But they were asked by the regional grid operator to ask customers to help by turning down their thermostats and unplugging non-essential appliances.

The Midcontinent Independent System Operator is the regional electric grid operator. It is a pool of electric utility companies that stretches from Canada to the Gulf of Mexico. They are responsible for monitoring the reliability of the electrical grid.

Customers in some western Missouri cities are experiencing rolling power blackouts in response to overwhelming demand during record-setting low temperatures. The Evergy company announced Monday it will turn off electricity to blocks of customers for about 30 to 60 minutes and then rotate to other service areas.

“Conserving energy will not only help others across the region, it will also help customers save money,” said Mark Birk, senior vice president for customer and power operations for Ameren Missouri. “We appreciate our customers’ support and understanding during these extremely cold temperatures.”

That came after the Southwest Power Pool, a multistate energy market-based in Little Rock, Arkansas, announced the blackouts were because of overwhelming demand caused by the frigid temperatures and wind chills. City utilities in Springfield and the city of Independence also announced rolling blackouts to their customers.

Call 911 and then notify Ameren at 800-552-7583 if damage to power lines or electrical equipment occurs near your home.

Immediate ways to conserve electricity:

  • Set your thermostat to 68 degrees or lower.
  • Turn your thermostat down at night while sleeping.
  • Unplug or turn off nonessential appliances.
  • Avoid using large appliances such as ovens and dryers.
  • On electric hot water heaters, reduce the temperature setting.

