Ameren Missouri donates additional $500,000 to help pay late bills

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Ameren Missouri just announced they will be providing an additional $500,000 of energy assistance to customers across the state, due to the financial crisis amid COVID-19. This is in addition to the $4 million they have previously pled.

“We know there are many families struggling with their expenses who don’t qualify for existing programs, but have been deeply impacted by the pandemic,” explains Marty Lyons, chairman and president of Ameren Missouri. “We want those families to know we are here to help in this critical time of need. This new round of Clean Slate will support even more customers as we head into the colder winter months.”

This donation allows more Missouri families to take advantage of the assistance by expanding income eligibility requirements. Now, moderate-income families can qualify for energy assistance for the first time.

“From the start of this pandemic, we have worked closely with the Missouri Office of the Public Counsel to find ways to best serve our customers and help them through this crisis,” said Tara Oglesby, vice president of customer experience for Ameren Missouri. “These expanded eligibility requirements will provide additional relief for Missouri families dealing with reduced wages, job loss and other financial hardships.”

This program will help customers clear past do balances. This is after they pay 25% of the past due balance. Then up to $500 will be applied to the remaining balance. If there is still a leftover balance after the Clean Slate funds are applied, they will be entered into a payment agreement.

To be eligible for Clean Slate, customers must meet the following requirements:

Household income up to 250% of the federal poverty level who do not qualify for LIHEAP. For example, customers in a four-person household making up to $65,500 a year, or $5,458 per month, are eligible to apply.

Pay 25% of their past-due balance.

Prove loss of income or employment due to COVID-19.

Have an active Ameren Missouri electric account that is past due, or reconnecting an account.

So far, the program has helped thousands of customers pay off past due balances. It’s important to note, customers who have previously received Clean Slate funding are not eligible to apply.

Funding is available starting today (Oct. 21). To find out more info visit: AmerenMissouri.com/CleanSlate or call 800-552-7583.