Ameren Missouri to invest nearly $8 billion in renewable energy

ST. LOUIS – Ameren is setting a goal for “net-zero carbon emissions” by the year 2050. Part of meeting that goal is expanding the use of clean solar and wind energy.

The company says it will be investing billions of dollars into the expansions over the next several decades and stretching it out over time will allow them to keep costs down for customers.

Ameren aims to add 3,100 megawatts of renewable energy by 2030 and another 2,300 megawatts by 2040.

The company believes this initiative will also create thousands of new jobs.