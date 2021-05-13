Ameren says new ‘Smart Meters’ could help you save money

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS – More people in the metro are going to start seeing Ameren Missouri in their neighborhood as the company upgrades 1.2 million electric meters to bring additional benefits to customers.

These smart meters will be delivered to all their customers in the Ameren Missouri territory by 2024, replacing old technology.

“That technology is over 20 years old. It’s really outdated. And we’re really excited because there’s so much excitement around the energy space that we feel these new smart meters will unlock new benefits for our customers,” said Jeff Esserman, Director of the Smart Meter Program for Ameren Missouri.

This upgrade will help their customers make informed decisions about their energy because they’ll have detailed information about how they use that energy through the day.

“I think about choice, convenience, and control for our customers,” said Esserman. “It can help them understand how much energy they use on appliances, other heating and air conditioning.”

Another benefit, they will help restore power faster in the event of an outage.

“These new smart meters are going to provide the information back to our operating team quickly and allow them to pinpoint how to focus on restoration efforts,” he said.

Ameren Missouri is encouraging customers to set up an online account to help them understand how they use energy and find ways to save.

“It may be as simple as shifting how you use your dishwasher or washing machine. Maybe the temperature you have on your thermostat. And exploring that and understanding the relationship by how you use those devices in the home and how you might be able to manage your energy use and cost,” Esserman said.

They also offer new on-peak and off-peak pricing options.

“Where customers may actually be able to choose rates where if they can shift some of that usage look to move their appliances, maybe heating and air conditioning usage there are real opportunities for them to save on their energy cost,” said Esserman.

Visit amerenmissouri.com/smartmeters to learn more about the program and find out when your meter will be upgraded.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

About FOX 2 News

FOX 2 and KPLR 11 in St. Louis cover the news in Missouri and Illinois. There are over 68 hours of live news and local programming on-air each week. Our website and live video streams operate 24/7. Download our apps for alerts and follow us on social media for updates in your feed.

President Harry Truman said: “It is amazing what you can accomplish if you do not care who gets the credit.” That spirit is alive and well at Fox 2. Our teamwork is on display each and every day.

Our news slogan is: “Coverage You Can Count On.” We quite frankly are too busy to worry about who gets the credit. Our main concern is serving the viewer.

We go where the stories take us. Whether it be Washington, D.C when a Belleville man opened fire during a congressional baseball game practice or to Puerto Rico where local Ameren crews restored power after more than 5 months in the dark.

Coverage You Can Count On means “Waking up your Day” with our top-rated morning show. From 4:00 am-10:00 am we are leading the way with breaking news. But our early morning crew also knows how to have some fun! Our strong commitment to the communities we serve is highlighted with our Friday neighborhood shows.

Our investigative unit consists of three reporters. Elliott Davis focuses on government waste, Chris Hayes is our investigative reporter, and Mike Colombo is our consumer reporter. They work in unison with the news department by sharing resources and ideas.

We continue to cover breaking news aggressively and relied on our seasoned journalists to make a difference with the stories we covered. The shooting of Arnold Police Officer Ryan O’Connor is just one example of that. Jasmine Huda was the only reporter who had exclusive access to the O’Connor family during his amazing rehabilitation in Colorado.

Last, but certainly not least, FOX 2 and KPLR 11 are committed to covering local politics. We host debates among candidates and have the most extensive presidential election coverage. Our commitment to politics isn’t just during an election year. We produce two political shows that air every weekend.

Popular

Latest News

More News