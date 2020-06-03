Ameren’s COVID-19 Clean Slate Program helps customers pay off balances

ST. LOUIS – Ameren Missouri’s COVID-19 Clean Slate program starts today. It will include $3 million to help thousands of customers pay off their past-due utility bills.

Ameren released a statement, explaining the program will help clear the remaining balance after a customer has paid 25% of the current balance.

There is an income-eligibility. It will apply to customers in a four-person household making up to $45,850 a year, or $3,821 per month, are eligible to apply.

This relief comes on top of the $1 million of support announced in March. There will be more information about an additional $500,000 later this year.

Ameren Missouri is also partnering with Cooldownstlouis.org and Cooldownmissouri.org to help at-risk families and seniors. Ameren Missouri donated 1,000 air conditioners, as well as 1,000 four-pack LED light bulb,s to the groups.

Information about the COVID-19 Clean Slate program and how to apply can be found at AmerenMissouri.com/CleanSlate, or by calling Ameren Missouri at 800-552-7583.

You can also learn how to help someone in need of an air conditioning unit by contacting Cooldownstlouis.org.