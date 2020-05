ST. LOUIS – With families spending so much time at home many are seeing their energy bills soar. But Ameren has a fun way to save some energy and some cash.

The “energy efficiency scavenger hunt” leads families through each room in the house. They have to find simple and low-cost ways to cut energy use.

You can up-plug chargers when you’re not using them. You can use natural light instead of artificial and learn which appliances use the most energy.