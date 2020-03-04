American Airlines flight diverted to St. Louis Lambert airport for unruly passenger

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Tuesday night an American Airlines flight 2300 traveling from Chicago O’Hara Airport to Dallas/Fort Worth was diverted to St. Louis Lambert International Airport.

American Airlines confirms the flights landing in St. Louis was due to an unruly passenger.

https://twitter.com/cransberri/status/1235022752328724482

It is not known what occurred on the flight or the nature of the incident, but a passenger tweeted that a passenger tried to open an emergency exit in flight and had to be restrained.

No one was injured on the flight.

Passengers and the flight crews will be staying in St. Louis overnight due to staffing logistics in getting the flight to Dallas/Fort Worth.

A Lambert Aiport spokesperson tells FOX 2/NEWS 11 that the passenger was taken into custody by police.