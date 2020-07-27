American Federation of Teachers union negotiates for virtual start to school year at SLPS

ST. LOUIS – The American Federation of Teachers St. Louis is in negotiations on how to move forward with the new school year within the St. Louis Public School District.

The AFT is urging the district to begin the school year with a 100 percent virtual learning plan.

“It’s the virus that’s dictating what we have to do, not politics, not which way the wind is blowing today,” AFT St. Louis Spokesperson Byron Clemens said.

Clemens said they would like to see a continued decline pf coronavirus cases over a 14 day period before making any other adjustments.

He says the union is also trying to negotiate more PTO and sick time while also trying to avoid layoffs and furloughs.

Clemens made it clear that these are recommendations not demands.

Mayor Lyda Krewson said she’s been in discussion with school leaders and has issued guidance on what restarting school could look like.

“We’re working to help them with that but they are the folks that are on the front line with kids and with families because they know who those families are and who those kids are.”

FOX 2 reached out to the St. Louis Public School District for comment, but have not yet heard back. According to their website, students and their families will have three options including in-person learning, virtual learning led by a teacher, or an online student-driven learning plan.