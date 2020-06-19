American Red Cross looking for volunteers

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The American Red Cross of Missouri and Arkansas is looking for new volunteers.

Sharon Watson, the American Red Cross of Missouri and Arkansas Chief Communications and Marketing Officer said people who want to learn more about the volunteering opportunities can register for a free “Experience the Mission” virtual class.

“Volunteers make up over 90% of the workforce at the Red Cross,” Kristin Pendleton, Volunteer Recruitment Specialist said. “It is vital to our mission that we have the right people at the right time at the right place to carry out our mission.”

Watson said there are Red Cross volunteer opportunities for nearly everyone 14 and up. There are volunteer opportunities that can be done from home while others require being in an office or out in the community.

Watson said the opportunities include disaster help, assisting military members and their families, helping at blood drives, public affairs/communications, operations, financial development and behind the scenes administrative activities.

“Experience the Mission” will have much more information on the types of volunteering available. For more information or to register to attend, please call 314-516-2732, email RecruitMOAR@redcross.org or register here.

Dates for the “Experience the Mission” online class:

Monday, June 22, 7 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, July 7, 10 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.

Monday, July 20, 7 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Monday, August 3, 10 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.

Monday, August 17, 7 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Monday, August 31, 10 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.