American Red Cross now testing all donations for COVID-19 antibodies

The American Red Cross will test all blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies, giving donors information on if they’ve been exposed to the coronavirus.

A news release from the American Red Cross said the need for blood is urgent as hospitals get back into doing surgeries and treatments again.

They said the antibody test will show if the donor has produced antibodies to the coronavirus “regardless of whether they developed symptoms.”

The release specified that a “positive antibody test result does not confirm infection or immunity.” Using the Red Cross Blood Donor App or donor portal at RedCrossBlood.org, donors can see their results within 7-10 days.

The Red Cross is not testing donors for COVID-19.

To make an appointment to donate, download the Blood Donor App, go to the website, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or use the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device. Amazon will give anyone who donates in June a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card via email.

The American Red Cross asks that if someone does not feel well and wishes to donate that they postpone their donation until they’re feeling better.

The release said each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows “the highest standards of safety and infection control.” These precautions include temperature chekcs, social distancing and all donors and staff wear face covering. have been implemented to help protect the health of all those in attendance.