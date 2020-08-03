American Red Cross of Missouri-Arkansas searches for volunteers

ST. LOUIS – The American Red Cross of Missouri-Arkansas is looking for volunteers ahead of the hurricane and wildfire season.

“With the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of volunteers currently available to deploy is greatly reduced, so we are asking individuals who are healthy and available to consider joining the American Red Cross as a temporary disaster volunteer now,” Greater St. Louis executive director Mary Jane Thomsen said. “If it’s something you have been thinking about doing, you are needed now more than ever.”

The Red Cross said volunteers need to be able to be gone for two weeks and work 8 to 12 hour shifts. Three to six hours of virtual training is required prior to being deployed.

The organization is looking for volunteers to aid in providing shelter. They said they’ll have volunteers staffing reception, registration, food, dorms, data collection among other tasks.

To volunteer go to redcross.org/volunteertoday or contact Kristin Pendleton at the Greater St. Louis office at 314-281-7968 or Kristin.pendleton@redcross.org.