American Red Cross responds to spike in local fires

ST. LOUIS – The American Red Cross of Missouri and Arkansas has been busy with disaster relief efforts in recent days.

The agency has helped 95 fire victims in the St. Louis Metro area since Christmas Day.

“In the last 3 days, we’ve helped more than 30 people,” Regional Communications Director Sharon Watson said.

Watson said a couple of factors traditionally fuel a spike in fires this time of the year.

She said the holidays are when more people are cooking at home and colder weather means more space heater use.

According to the Red Cross, you should never leave a space heater running overnight or within 3 feet of another object.

The agency also advises space heaters to be plugged into a wall instead of an overloaded power strip.

An unattended stove that’s heating food can also create a fire danger.

Watson said it’s a good time to make sure smoke detectors are working.

“Those can really be a lifesaver,” Watson said.

The Red Cross offers fire victims both financial and emotional support.

“In addition to providing immediate assistance with some lodging and hotels and also providing support so they can replace items like clothing and food, we also then connect them with partner agencies to help with the long-term recovery process,” Watson said.

For more information about supporting the Red Cross or volunteer opportunities call

1-800-Red-Cross or visit redcross.org.