American Rescue Plan sends $26.3 million to four St. Louis area health care groups

ST. LOUIS – Affinia Healthcare is one of four health care groups in the immediate St. Louis metro area receiving a total of nearly $26.3 million in federal funds from the American Rescue Plan to help with COVID care.

Affinia Healthcare is receiving close to $10.9 million. Betty Jean Kerr- People’s Health Centers is getting more than $6.6 million. Family Care Health Centers is receiving over $4.5 million, and CareSTL Health is getting more than $4.1 million.

The funds are part of a total of close to $124.3 million in federal aid coming to 28 community health centers across Missouri to help hard-hit populations.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said the centers can use the funds to support and expand COVID-19 vaccinations, testing and treatment for vulnerable populations, they can use it to help with preventative and primary health care services for those at risk for COVID-19, and they can use it to expand their operations during the pandemic and beyond.

Officials with the Biden administration call this an investment, saying the funds will help increase access to vaccinations among hard-hit populations and also increase confidence in vaccinations by empowering local and trusted health care professionals to expand vaccinations.

The funds will start coming next month.