What food will you NOT eat on a first date?

ST. LOUIS – When it comes to first dates, you want to make a good first impression, and to help the date go smoother, a new poll found that Americans avoid eating certain meals. Some of these include slurpy and fishy foods, especially oysters, mussels, and sushi.

Safer foods include pizza, burgers, and salads.

For dessert, they say it’s best to go with brownies and apple pie.

3,000 people were part of the study.