America’s Birthday Parade returns to Downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – America’s Birthday Parade will return to Downtown St. Louis on Saturday, July 3.

The safe, family-friendly event will start at 10:00 a.m. to celebrate America’s 245th birthday.

“We are so proud of our community in working together to overcome the pandemic, so let’s celebrate! Whether you attend the parade each year or you’ve never been before, we invite you to join us in saluting our city, our people, our community and our country at America’s Birthday Parade,” the parade’s grand marshal David Plufka said.

The parade will make its way down Market Street with nearly two dozen floats, 14 local and national marching bands, more than 250 dancers, antique fire engines, giant helium balloons, and musical performances from Audri Bartholomew of “The Voice,” SJ McDonald of “American Idol” and the Red and Black Brass Band.

Elements from the Annie Malone, Pridefest, and St. Patrick’s Day parades will also be included in the America’s Birthday Parade which has the theme of “America the Beautiful.” Those parades were all canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic.

The parade started in 1878.

Attending the parade is free.

The parade will march west, from Broadway and Market streets at Kiener Plaza to 18th and Market streets near Union Station.

“We are so excited to bring the America’s Birthday Parade back this year,” City of St. Louis Mayor Tishaura O. Jones said. “It makes me proud that they’re bringing together other organizations who had to cancel their own parades, leading with a spirit of collaboration that St. Louis and the whole country can appreciate. I encourage everyone to celebrate however they feel comfortable, and to consider the health and safety of their fellow paradegoers as they come together Downtown to celebrate.”

The parade will follow the federal, state and local restrictions in place at that time around social distancing and face masks. Check americasbirthdayparade.com for the most up-to-date restrictions and safety recommendations as it gets closer to the date of the parade.