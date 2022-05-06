ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The Social Security Administration has released America’s most popular baby names in 2021. They started putting the baby name list in 1997, with names dating back to 1880.

Parents share the names when they apply for a newborn’s Social Security card. This makes the agency a trusted source to find America’s most popular baby names.

“Once again, during this unprecedented time, parents chose to stick with familiar names. Out of both Top 10 lists combined, only one name changed, with Theodore replacing Alexander in popularity. The name Theodore joins the Top 10 list for the first time–welcome to the club “Teddy!” states the SSA.

Olivia and Liam top America’s most popular baby names in 2021. The SSA says that Liam has been the top choice for new parents for five years in a row, and Olivia has topped the list for three years.

The top 10 girls’ names for 2021:

Olivia Emma Charlotte Amelia Ava Sophia Isabella Mia Evelyn Harper

The top 10 boys’ names for 2021:

Liam Noah Oliver Elijah James William Benjamin Lucas Henry Theodore

The top five fastest-rising girl names in 2021:

Raya Wrenley Angelique Vida Emberlynn

The top five fastest-rising boy names in 2021:

Amiri Eliam Colter Ozzy Loyal