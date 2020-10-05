$100,000 Hot Wheel comes to St. Louis with America’s Toy Scout, sell your vintage toys

CREVE COEUR, Mo. – America’s Toy Scout, Joel Magee is in St. Louis looking to buy vintage toys.

Magee is at the Courtyard by Marriott located at 828 N. New Ballas Road in a banquet hall collecting toys from St. Louis area residents.

“The most exciting thing I bought was a superhero comic book collection from the 50s and 60s and it had all the Spidermans and Batmans,” Magee said. “We also bought a big Barbie collection too.”

He pays cash on the spot for anything that is on his radar. Some of the items include Hot Wheels, Barbies and comic books. He brought a $100,000 Camaro Hot Wheel with him.

“Mattel made prototypes to see if they would like colors on different things and this particular car was made in Hong Kong and all of the other cars that have been found were all U.S. cars so this is the only known example of a white prototype to ever be found in the last 60 years,” Magee said.

Magee will be accepting toys from 9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. from October 4 to October 7. He asks that people not clean their toys, just bring them how they are because a lot of times the wrong chemicals could damage them.

Magee’s career was started by chance when he was at a flee market in Sioux City, Iowa.

“I saw my G.I. Joe lunch box across the way, I went up to it and it was like I went back to my childhood,” Magee said. “It was just amazing all the happy memories that it brought back.”

Now his mission is to search for all of his old toys and other people’s old toys as well.

Due to COVID-19 people have had much more time at home and they’ve been cleaning out their homes so they’ve been giving away old toys. This has proven fruitful for the Toy Scout.

“These have been some of the most fantastic events that we’ve actually had in 20 years,” Magee said.

The Toy Scout and his team have three more stops this month Buffalo, New York then Cincinatti, Ohio and then Denver, Colorado.