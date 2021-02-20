AmeriGas customers go days without propane deliveries to heat their homes

WENTZVILLE, Mo–Two AmeriGas customers contacted Fox 2/KPLR 11 and said they had been waiting six days for AmeriGas to come refill their propane tanks. After FOX2 called AmeriGas, the customers propane tank were refilled the same day.

Kent Higginbotham lives in Warrenton and ran out right before the winter storm hit the region. “I ran out last Thursday night at 10 o’clock,” he said. He and Shirley Ogden in House Springs have auto-refills with AmeriGas. Ogden ran out Sunday night, just as the storm was rolling into the St. Louis area. Because of the snow and weather-impacted roads, they had to wait.

“They were supposed to automatically refill my tank, and I’ve waited now 6 days,” Ogden said. “I wear a coat, I wear gloves, I wrap up in blankets and that’s all I can do and shiver a lot.” While waiting, Ogden used any source of heat she could, including a space heater and her oven.

“It’s quite upsetting, I’m just sitting here freezing, waiting for them to deliver, when they were supposed to do it automatically,” she said.

“Providing propane to our customers so they can heat their homes and cook for their families is our highest priority. Rural roads are being monitored regularly to ensure that we can safely complete deliveries,” AmeriGas said in a statement to FOX 2.

Rural customers are at the mercy of road crews to make sure the roads are passable so their propane can get delivered.

Even though it may be delayed, Higginbotham said he would still rather live in a rural area. “This sucks, but I don’t want to live in the city,” he added.

Higginbotham’s propane tank was refilled Thursday morning and Ogden’s was refilled Friday evening around 8 p.m.

Friday, Governor Parson signed an executive order, which extends the hours of service commercial motor cehivles can drive while transporting residential heating fuel, in response to the latest winter storm.

“With much of the state still experiencing extreme winter weather and temperatures, heating fuel continues to be in high demand,” Governor Parson said. “We want to ensure we’re doing all we can to keep Missourians safe and healthy, which includes giving our truck drivers enough time to distribute heating fuel across the state.”

Executive Order 21-04 extends the exemption through February 28, 2021.