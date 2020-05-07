Ameristar St. Charles Casino could reopen by mid-May amid Covid-19

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – Ameristar Casino in St. Charles could be opening its doors as early as May 16.

The St. Charles county executive was all for getting the county re-open but he wants to hold off on opening the casino until all of the other casinos in the area can also open.

St. Charles County Executive Steve Edelmann says there have already been talks with Missouri’s gaming commission and Governor Mike Parson to potentially reopen casinos as early as May 16.

Boyd Gaming, which owns the Ameristar, has already submitted a proposal on how the gaming floor would operate with Covid-19 restrictions like social distancing.

Ehlmann says he reached out to the governor about his concerns of opening too soon creating a big problem. What alarms Ehlmann the most is the hard data coming out of his county.

As of Wednesday people, 50 and older made up about 98 percent of the COVID-19 deaths in St. Charles County, with 50 percent of those people being between the ages of 71-84. This age group is essentially the casinos’ primary gamers.