Ameristar St. Charles hosting food, beverage career fair today

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – Ameristar Casino Resort Spa St. Charles is hosting a food and beverage career fair today, May 11 until 6 p.m.
Ameristar says they are offering multiple food and beverage positions to those eligible. Interviews and job offers will be given on the spot.
Those attending are encouraged to bring printed copies of their resumes and dress professionally.
Interviews are being held at 1 Ameristar Blvd, St Charles, MO 63301 in the Landmark Atrium.
Career seekers can also apply for over 100 available positions at Ameristar Casino Resort Spa St. Charles by visiting ameristarstcharles.com/careers.