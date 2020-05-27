Ameristar St. Charles says furloughs could become permanent for nearly 950 employees

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – Ameristar Casino in St. Charles announced this week that furloughs may turn into permanent lay-offs for as much as 60 percent of its workforce.

According to our partners at the Post Dispatch, Boyd Gaming filed notices with Missouri indicating nearly 950 employees could be affected.

Missouri casinos are tentatively slated to re-open next week however no official date has been set.

A spokesperson for Boyd Gaming says, ” It’s difficult to predict what business will be like when Ameristar does rope and how long it will take to recover “.