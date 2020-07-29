Amid the COVID- 19 pandemic, 100- Black men organization, with the People’s Health Center makes available free testing for underserved St. Louis residents

ST. LOUIS – People’s Health Care Center provided free COVID-19 mobile testing at various locations in St. Louis. On Monday they made a stop on the parking lot of 100 Black Men of Metropolitan St Louis Headquarters. It’s yet another free of charge community testing event that has been replicated in various communities across St. Louis.

“The COVID-19 cases are rising across the country. We want to make sure that we can handle what is going on in the community, especially those places that are forgotten and left out,” said Dr. Tiffani Sanford.

Dozens of cars lined up with people who wanted testing. Organizers say they wanted to help increase the availability of COVID- 19 testing especially for those who need it the most.

“We decided to do this because of the COVID- 19 has a major impact in underrepresented communities. It’s really important at this time, school is about to start, so we wanted to open testing to the elderly and also students in our communities,” said Keithen Stallings the President 100 Black Men.

Deidra Evans decided to stop by to get tested and is grateful that the testing is expanding in communities and neighborhoods most impacted by COVID-19.

“Not everyone has insurance now, this is a good thing that everyone has somewhere to go.” said Evans.

Health officials say African Americans are disproportionately impacted by the coronavirus. Thirty percent of those testing positive are African American according to the latest data from the Center for Disease Control and roughly a third of the U.S. COVID-19 fatalities.