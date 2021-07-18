Amtrak resumes pre-pandemic passenger rail schedule Monday

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Amtrak rail passenger service, significantly reduced during the COVID-19 pandemic, will resume full service on Monday. The Illinois Department of Transportation announced last week that the full pre-pandemic schedule will return with trains between Chicago and points south and west in Illinois. The COVID-19 crisis forced service to be cut by half. Tickets are available for purchase from Amtrak online starting Monday. Daily, there will be five round-trips between Chicago and St. Louis, two round-trips between Chicago and Quincy and three round-trips between Chicago and Carbondale.

