KIRKWOOD, Mo. – An Amtrak train crashed into a car in Kirkwood Tuesday afternoon. Our Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX flew over the scene.

The crash happened on Taylor Road at about 1:20 p.m.

Information on who was in the car and how the crash happened has not been released yet.

FOX 2/KPLR 11 will provide updates as they become available.