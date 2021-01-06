‘An amazing educator’: Jennings teacher remembered after COVID death

JENNINGS, Mo. – A mother and daughter died weeks apart from COVID-19. The daughter was a beloved special education teacher in Jennings.

Mary Smith, 49, was a teacher with the Special School District of St. Louis County for 21 years.

She worked with first graders at Fairview Elementary in the Jennings School District.

School leaders said Smith died from COVID-19 complications.

“An amazing educator in the school district,” Superintendent Art McCoy said. “She had been with us for 20 years at Fairview the last decade, she loved so many children, she had an amazing humor, she had an amazing relationship where she gave hope to parents and students with special needs.”

McCoy said Smith had not been in school since late November.

Smith did not contract the virus from the school.

The district has virtual classes and no students or staff members at Fairview came in contact with Smith.

Smith’s passion was working with children and giving back to the community.

“Mary is someone we still view as a warrior angel, that’s now and still looking down on us today,” McCoy said. “We continue her legacy of having humor and giving hope and being heroes for our children in our community.”

The district said Smith lived with her mother and was her mother’s primary caregiver.

They said the week before Thanksgiving, Smith’s mother contracted the virus and died a short time later.

McCoy said Smith was a diabetic which put her at higher risk for more serious symptoms.

“We were told she was doing fine and then she had a procedure done and died hours afterward,” McCoy said. “So it’s quite a tragic situation, however, the tragedy is one instance of a life of 49 years, her life was not a tragedy.”