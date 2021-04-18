An impending cold front could bring freezing temperatures and snow—yes, snow—to the metro area

ST. LOUIS – Apparently, winter is not done yet. A vigorous cold front is on the move toward the St. Louis metro area this week and it has a chance of snow with it.
That front will slide through Monday night and bring some rain into Tuesday. But some of that rain may mix with snow into Tuesday evening. There may even be some spots in northern Missouri and northern Illinois that have some accumulations on grassy areas.
Crazy to say after we’ve had some nice spring weather already. A return to a winter chill is on the way this week too, with the possibility of a freeze Wednesday morning and Thursday morning. Don’t plant anything yet!
More cool air will roll in for the rest of the week.