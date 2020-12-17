An inside look: St. Louis City SC stadium foundation about 60% complete

ST. LOUIS – FOX2/KPLR 11 is giving viewers an inside look at the new St. Louis City SC stadium which is going to undergo a dramatic change over the next few weeks.

“So today, right now, we’re standing almost center of the pitch for the new playing field for MLS St. Louis City soccer club,” Denver Callahan, senior project superintendent said. “We’ve been on foundations now on this project since about May. We’re about 60 percent complete with foundations. We’ve moved about 340,000 yards of dirt out of the pitch and distributed it across the site and hauled it off-site.”

Fifty-three hundred tons will go into the facility, fabricated by Hillsdale Fabricators. Currently, workers are at the steel erection phase.

“Three hundred thirty-eight drilled shafts are currently in the ground,” Callahan said. “We’re well onto our way towards steel erection. We started that Monday.”

Every day, there are about 170 workers on site. The number of workers will peak to about 700 further along in the project.

“We’re at field level now. We’re within a foot of the final pitch elevation,” Callahan said. “Right now, we’re working on the perimeter drainage for the field itself. It has a sub-air system so during a rainy season we’ll be able to evacuate the field and have it dry out, and state of the art technology for turf installation.”

The pitch will sit 40 feet below street level.

The stadium is scheduled to be finished by the end of the next soccer season in July 2022.