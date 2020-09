SOUTH ST. LOUIS – An off-duty nurse helped save a victim of a hit-and-run crash when she was on her way home from a 16-hour shift.

The nurse was driving home shortly after midnight when she seen a car strike a woman walking along Louisiana avenue at Osceola Street in South St. Louis.

According to the nurse, the driver who hit her did not stop. She was able to help keep the woman comfortable until police and EMS arrived at the scene.

Police are now searching for the driver responsible.



