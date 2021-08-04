An officer went down after a shooting on McKinley Bridge

VENICE, Ill. – An officer went down on the McKinley Bridge Wednesday morning due to gunshots.

Access to the bridge in both directions is blocked at this time.

Officers from multiple agencies responded to the scene.

Police said a car tried to run through a police roadblock. Then shots were fired. Details of those gunshots are unknown at this time.

The incident started to unfold at about 3:00 a.m. when an officer in need of aid came out from the McKinley Bridge.

FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.