Analysis: 60 may be magic number in fight to vaccinate Missouri seniors

ST. LOUIS–The Missouri Hospital Association released an analysis of data Wednesday showing vaccination among the state’s 60-and-over population is more than three times the rate of Missourians ages 59 and younger.

The same analysis finds that hospitalizations of people in the same age group have increased since December.

“Age is among the most powerful predictors of severe illness and death from COVID-19. The significant emphasis on vaccinating older Missourians seems to be resulting in reduced hospitalization among this high-risk population,” said Missouri Hospital Association President and CEO Herb B. Kuhn in a news release.

“The age shift downward in hospitalizations is good news. Seniors were among the most hard-hit throughout the pandemic and had among the highest rates of interest in getting vaccinated as soon as possible. Younger Missourians have experienced better COVID-19 outcomes, whether hospitalized or not,” Kuhn said.

“The evidence is showing us that vaccines are working. It is essential that we move Missourians from the ‘wait and see how it is working’ category to the ‘get it right away’ category,” he said.