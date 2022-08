ST. LOUIS – A severe slump in the housing market could be coming.

That’s according to credit reporting agency Fitch. Analysts said home prices could dip ten to 15% if there is a major housing downturn.

The agency added a significant slump is “possible, but not yet probable.”

Earlier this week, the National Association of Home Builders said the housing market had gone into a recession.

This was after home builder confidence dropped for eight months in a row.