Angie Housman’s suspected murderer to appear in court

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – Earl Cox, the man accused of murdering 9-year-old Angie Housman in 1993 is expected to appear in court Thursday at 2:00 p.m.

The case gripped the hearts of the community and even the investigators working to solve the case, and now Earl Cox is moving through the court system.

Cox is accused of kidnapping, raping, and torturing an innocent child – nine-year-old Angie Housman. He allegedly abducted her after she got off of a school bus near her St. Ann home.

After 26 years of putting the pieces together, a DNA match to Earl Cox could finally bring justice for Angie and closure to her family.

Cox is charged with first-degree murder and first-degree sex abuse.

Investigators said they cried when they realized they were moving closure to find answers in this case. Angie’s family members described him as a monster when they saw him appear in court for the first time.

The case review hearing is moved to a larger courtroom in the building to allow for social distancing. Seating will be limited. Everyone will be required to wear a mask.

The case review hearing allows the court to review the status of the case and start moving it through the system, Cox’s trial is set for April 12 2020.

